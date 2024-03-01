TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Insider Joann Harris Sells 1,739 Shares of Stock

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $72,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $951,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,108.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.16. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $45.74.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,398.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

