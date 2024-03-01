TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TA. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.80.

TA stock opened at C$9.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$9.16 and a twelve month high of C$13.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). TransAlta had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.4067368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

