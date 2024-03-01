TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.80.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransAlta

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TA opened at C$9.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$9.16 and a 1-year high of C$13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.13.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 43.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.4067368 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.