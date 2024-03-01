Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Travelzoo stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.70. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 137.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,603,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,822,552.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,800. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 56,741 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

