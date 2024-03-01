Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,502,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,874 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $118.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

