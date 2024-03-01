Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE SNA opened at $275.66 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.79 and its 200 day moving average is $271.50.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,151 shares of company stock worth $23,601,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
