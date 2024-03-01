Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 5,590 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 583.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $14,761,605.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 207,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,042,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,673 shares of company stock worth $103,189,384. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

MPWR opened at $720.04 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $761.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

