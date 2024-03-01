Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,572 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

NYSE:HP opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

