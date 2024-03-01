Truist Financial Lowers Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target to $11.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 96.43% from the stock’s current price.

EB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BWS Financial began coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

NYSE EB opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,053,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after acquiring an additional 151,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after buying an additional 110,587 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after buying an additional 1,470,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,705,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,533,000 after buying an additional 1,116,749 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,567,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

