Truist Financial Lowers James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $11.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

JRVR opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.18. James River Group has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 163.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after buying an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in James River Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after buying an additional 275,981 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after buying an additional 274,337 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 415.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 336,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 271,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 682.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 301,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 263,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

