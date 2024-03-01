Truist Financial Raises Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target to $45.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

MAIN opened at $45.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $46.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.