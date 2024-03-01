TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of TCRX opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. TScan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $322.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 28,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $140,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,211.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TScan Therapeutics news, Director Barbara Klencke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 28,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,978.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,211.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 79.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

