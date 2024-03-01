Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $18.90 on Monday. Tucows has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $206.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 157.83%. The business had revenue of $86.96 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $249,795.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,709.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 84,384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its holdings in Tucows by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,969,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after buying an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

