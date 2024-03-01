Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98), reports. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.850-1.100 EPS.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 22.4 %

Shares of TPC opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $588.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $393,011.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,971,758.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 606.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

