Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.67

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 21588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYRA. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18.

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 451,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,029,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,883 shares of company stock valued at $259,349 over the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Featured Stories

