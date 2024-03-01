U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 126.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 24,304 shares in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

