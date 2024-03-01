U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Down 68.2% in February

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the January 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the third quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 27.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

USAU opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

