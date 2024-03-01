UBS Group Increases Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $155.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $130.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of A stock opened at $137.36 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

