UBS Group Raises Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Price Target to $6.50

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

PRM stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Perimeter Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $956.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Perimeter Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 123,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 86,030 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,573,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 103,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

