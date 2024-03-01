Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,721,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $205,146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after purchasing an additional 367,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $548.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $502.99 and a 200-day moving average of $447.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $563.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

