Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) & Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Head to Head Analysis

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ultralife has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 4.54% 7.45% 5.10% Dragonfly Energy -38.41% -190.15% -52.10%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $158.64 million 0.93 $7.20 million $0.44 20.55 Dragonfly Energy $74.16 million 0.53 -$39.57 million ($0.59) -1.11

This table compares Ultralife and Dragonfly Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultralife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ultralife and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dragonfly Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ultralife presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.74%. Dragonfly Energy has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 814.63%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Ultralife.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ultralife beats Dragonfly Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. The company sells its products under the Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTITM, ABLETM, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, SWE SEASAFE, Excell Battery Group, and Criterion Gauge brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors. In addition, it sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. Ultralife Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

