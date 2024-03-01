Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UL. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Stock Down 0.2 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.