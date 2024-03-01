Union Jack Oil’s (UJO) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Union Jack Oil Price Performance
LON UJO opened at GBX 17.75 ($0.23) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.57. Union Jack Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The company has a market capitalization of £18.92 million, a P/E ratio of 887.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Union Jack Oil
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.