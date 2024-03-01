Union Jack Oil’s (UJO) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON UJO opened at GBX 17.75 ($0.23) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.57. Union Jack Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The company has a market capitalization of £18.92 million, a P/E ratio of 887.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

