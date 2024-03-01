Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $11.39 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 59.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $11.39 or 0.00018199 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.82 billion and $533.11 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00134439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007515 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

