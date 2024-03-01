United Services Automobile Association Acquires 6,703 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,788 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Shopify by 78.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 44.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

SHOP stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.65 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

