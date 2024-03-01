United Services Automobile Association Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

