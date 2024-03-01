United Services Automobile Association Buys 2,204 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

MCD stock opened at $292.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

