United Services Automobile Association Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 367,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,373 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $179.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.03 and its 200 day moving average is $165.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $180.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

