United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS IEFA opened at $71.80 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

