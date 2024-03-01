United Services Automobile Association Has $3.20 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,091 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,926,000 after purchasing an additional 223,984 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $205.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $206.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.02. The stock has a market cap of $170.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

