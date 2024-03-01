United Services Automobile Association Has $3.27 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 123,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.2% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 828,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $157.18 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $157.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average is $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.