United Services Automobile Association Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,372,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 990,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,222,000 after buying an additional 86,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $133.82 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.99 and a 200-day moving average of $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLD. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

