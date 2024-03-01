United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 466.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 535,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Chubb Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CB opened at $251.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.81 and its 200-day moving average is $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $257.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.