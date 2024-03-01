Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the January 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,344 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $515,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $75,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,763.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,178 shares of company stock valued at $125,511 over the last 90 days. 32.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 149,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the period. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $275.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.54%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

