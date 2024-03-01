Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Marc Whitten Sells 7,232 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Marc Whitten sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $235,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 989,707 shares in the company, valued at $32,224,859.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Unity Software Stock Up 0.1 %

U stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on U. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,128,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,382,000 after purchasing an additional 308,410 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,440,000 after purchasing an additional 712,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $379,180,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

