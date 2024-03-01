Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Mark Barrysmith Sells 2,083 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $61,302.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,144.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Unity Software by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

