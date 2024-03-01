Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on U. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE U opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.52. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $61,302.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,144.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,293 shares of company stock worth $10,514,558. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,128,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,382,000 after acquiring an additional 308,410 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,440,000 after acquiring an additional 712,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $379,180,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.