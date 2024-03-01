US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

Get US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF alerts:

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

About US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.