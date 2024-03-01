USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Insider Eric D. Long Sells 43,725 Shares of Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) insider Eric D. Long sold 43,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $1,074,760.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,464.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USAC opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 38.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.