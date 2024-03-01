UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.26. UWM shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 1,023,449 shares.

The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). UWM had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on UWMC shares. Barclays started coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on UWM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $597.49 million, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.