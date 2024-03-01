Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after purchasing an additional 496,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $178.38 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $179.28. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

