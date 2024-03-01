Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,140,000 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 22,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,999,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,059 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.