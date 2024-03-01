Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $239.49

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $239.49 and last traded at $239.46, with a volume of 92098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $238.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.35 and its 200-day moving average is $219.90.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

