Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $228.28

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $228.28 and last traded at $228.37, with a volume of 54263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.73.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
