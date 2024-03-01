Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Cut by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

