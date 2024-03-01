Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.10

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.10 and last traded at $106.10, with a volume of 3237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.91.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,877,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.