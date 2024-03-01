Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $253.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $253.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

