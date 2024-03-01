Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $203.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $187.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $225.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $228.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

