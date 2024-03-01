Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $185.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.77.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $225.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $228.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

