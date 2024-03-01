Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $250.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

VEEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.91.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $218.90 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $228.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.98 and a 200-day moving average of $198.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

